Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for July 18: Vin Diesel, Kristen Bell
Cardi B, Offset play New Lyrics for Old People on 'Kimmel'
Blue Ivy joins Beyonce in 'Spirit' music video
Awkwafina 'connected' with dramatic role in 'The Farewell': 'I felt her pain'
'Hustlers': Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu play strippers in first trailer

Photo Gallery

 
Celebrities get silly on the red carpet

Latest News

Appeals court upholds Martin Shkreli's fraud conviction
California police cite carpool lane cheater with dummy passenger
Report: Former Pentagon spokeswoman misused staff
Extremely rare species of flying squirrel discovered in Southwest China
British Open: David Duval posts worst score on one hole in 69 years
 
Back to Article
/