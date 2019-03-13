Hugh Jackman to star in Broadway revival of 'The Music Man'

Hugh Jackman arrives on the red carpet at the New York premiere of "The Front Runner" on October 30. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Hugh Jackman will be starring as Harold Hill in a stage revival of "The Music Man." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Hugh Jackman is returning to Broadway in an upcoming revival of The Music Man.

"The Music Man. Broadway. October 22, 2020. ⁦@MusicManBway⁩," Jackman said on Twitter Wednesday alongside a photo of a suitcase that belongs to the character of Harold Hill.

Jackman will be portraying Harold Hill in the musical, a character that cons the people of a small Iowa town into buying instruments and uniforms for a band that he will never create.

"The idea of bringing The Music Man back to Broadway has been lurking in the back of my brain for a long time, maybe even for 35 years," Jackman said in a statement after explaining how The Music Man was the first play he was a part of.

"When Scott Rudin called me with that very idea, I was floored. To finally be doing this is a huge thrill," he continued about the play's producer.

Jackman has previously appeared in four Broadway productions including 2003's The Boy From Oz, 2009's A Steady Rain, 2011's Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway and 2014's The River.

Jackman is set to embark on a worldwide arena tour that will feature him performing songs from The Greatest Showman and Les Miserables. The tour begins in May.