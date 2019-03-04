Justin Timberlake pays tribute to Jessica Biel for her 37th birthday

Justin Timberlake (R) and Jessica Biel arrive on the red carpet for the 89th annual Academy Awards on February 26, 2017. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Justin Timberlake (R) and Jessica Biel. The singer paid homage to his wife on her birthday. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake expressed his love for his wife Jessica Biel on Instagram in honor of the actress' 37th birthday.

"My partner in this thang called life... you are the most wonderful human I have ever met. You make me smile, laugh, and love life more than I knew I could," Timberlake said on Sunday alongside a collection of photos of himself and Biel.

"I cherish every moment with you and can't wait to spend so many more years doing the same... but, new. Happy Birthday, you GOD OF ALL SMOKE SHOWS!! Love, Your Huz," the singer continued.

Biel, born in 1982, celebrated her birthday on Sunday.

Timberlake and Biel tied the knot in October 2012 and share 3-year-old son Silas Randall together.

Biel, in honor of Timberlake's 38th birthday in January, called her husband the man of her dreams on Instagram.

"You have been infusing my life with so much joy and laughter that I blame YOU for my smile lines," she said next to a selfie of herself and Timberlake that was taken underwater.

"But I wouldn't trade them for the world. I wear them with pride knowing that I am the luckiest human around to have the honor of hearing your jokes, your words, your voice, every day of my life," she continued.