Justin Timberlake pays tribute to Jessica Biel for her 37th birthday

March 4 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake expressed his love for his wife Jessica Biel on Instagram in honor of the actress' 37th birthday.
"My partner in this thang called life... you are the most wonderful human I have ever met. You make me smile, laugh, and love life more than I knew I could," Timberlake said on Sunday alongside a collection of photos of himself and Biel.
"I cherish every moment with you and can't wait to spend so many more years doing the same... but, new. Happy Birthday, you GOD OF ALL SMOKE SHOWS!! Love, Your Huz," the singer continued.
Biel, born in 1982, celebrated her birthday on Sunday.
View this post on Instagram
My partner in this thang called life... you are the most wonderful human I have ever met. You make me smile, laugh, and love life more than I knew I could. I cherish every moment with you and can’t wait to spend so many more years doing the same... but, new. Happy Birthday, you GOD OF ALL SMOKE SHOWS!! Love, Your Huz
Timberlake and Biel tied the knot in October 2012 and share 3-year-old son Silas Randall together.
Biel, in honor of Timberlake's 38th birthday in January, called her husband the man of her dreams on Instagram.
"You have been infusing my life with so much joy and laughter that I blame YOU for my smile lines," she said next to a selfie of herself and Timberlake that was taken underwater.
"But I wouldn't trade them for the world. I wear them with pride knowing that I am the luckiest human around to have the honor of hearing your jokes, your words, your voice, every day of my life," she continued.
View this post on Instagram
Since the days of embarrassing pink ruffled bikinis and underwater photo shoots, you have been infusing my life with so much joy and laughter that I blame YOU for my smile lines. 😊 But I wouldn’t trade them for the world. I wear them with pride knowing that I am the luckiest human around to have the honor of hearing your jokes, your words, your voice, every day of my life. Happy birthday to the man of my blue ocean dreams. I love you.