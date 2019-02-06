'Mortal Kombat 11': Kabal returns in new gameplay trailer

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The super-fast Kabal is the latest playable character announced for developer NetherRealm Studios' upcoming fighting game sequel, Mortal Kombat 11.

Kabal races back into the fight in a new gameplay trailer released on Tuesday that features the character using his signature super-speed and meat hook weapons to punish opponents.

Kabal's new Fatality, in which he drags his opponent on the ground while running fast before cutting them in half, is also featured in the clip.

"Resurrected as a twisted, evil version of himself, Kabal now serves the Netherrealm and pledges to destroy all other realms," reads a synopsis for Kabal, hinting at how he will be featured as a villain in Mortal Kombat 11's story mode.

NetherRealm Studios also announced on Tuesday that the bug-like D'Vorah will also join the roster of Mortal Kombat 11.

Kabal and D'Vorah will be joined by Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Baraka, Skarlet and Sonya Blade when Mortal Kombat 11 is released on April 23 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Sonya Blade is being voiced by WWE star and current Raw Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey.