'Apex Legends': Free-to-play battle royale game suddenly released

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Apex Legends, a new free-to-play battle royale game from developer Respawn Entertainment (Titanfall) and publisher Electronic Arts, has been released for the Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC.

The game was suddenly made available for download on Monday after very little promotion.

Apex Legends differs from other battle royale games such as Fortnite by being a completely team-based shooter. Each match features 20 teams of three players battling it out on large maps.

Players can choose to play as one of eight characters, called Legends, who each have their own unique abilities. Wraith, for example, has abilities that allow her to turn invisible and create portals.

A gameplay trailer for Apex Legends highlights the eight legends and the title's fast-paced gameplay.

Apex Legends also offers in-game purchases for cosmetic items.

CEO of Respawn Entertainment Vince Zampella said on Twitter Monday that Apex Legends achieved 1 million unique players after it was available for eight hours.