'Resident Evil 2' comes to life in live-action trailer

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Video game publisher and developer Capcom has released a live-action trailer for Resident Evil 2 that pays homage to the work of late zombie filmmaker George A. Romero.

The clip, released on Thursday, features real actors portraying the game's main protagonists Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield.

The pair navigate through the decimated streets of Raccoon City and evade hordes of zombies before bumping into each other. Leon saves Claire by telling her to duck while he shoots down a zombie.

Resident Evil 2 is a remake of Capcom's original Resident Evil sequel that was released for the first PlayStation console in 1998.

Romero, known for helming films such as Night of the Living Dead and Dawn of the Dead, directed a live-action trailer for the game in 1998 that aired in Japan.

Resident Evil 2 is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. A $900 Premium Edition of the game was released in Japan that included a 12-inch statue of Leon, the game's soundtrack and an art book along with a full-size Qwerkywriter bluetooth mechanical keyboard