Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Video game publisher Capcom has announced for Japan a Premium Edition of its upcoming remake of survival horror classic Resident Evil 2 that retails for 99,800 yen, or about $900.

The Premium Edition comes with everything available in the Collector's Edition which includes a 12-inch statue of main protagonist Leon S. Kennedy, the game's soundtrack and an art book along with a full-size Qwerkywriter bluetooth mechanical keyboard.

The keyboard, which looks similar to a typewriter, comes with a mount for a tablet or smartphone. The Premium Edition also includes collectible masking tape themed after Resident Evil 2 that comes packed in a ink ribbon case and in-game costumes.

Typewriters are used throughout Resident Evil 2 as a way for players to save their progress. The Premium Edition keyboard, however, does not exactly resemble the typewriters used in the game.

Resident Evil 2, known as Biohazard RE: 2 in Japan, is set for release on Jan. 25 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The standard version of the game retails for $59.99 while the Collector's Edition retails for $199.99.