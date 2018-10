Famous birthdays for Oct. 16: Tim Robbins, Naomi Osaka

Tim Robbins attends the annual Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on August 9. The actor turns 60 on October 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Lexicographer Noah Webster in 1758

-- Irish author/dramatist Oscar Wilde in 1854

-- British statesman/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Austen Chamberlain in 1863

-- David Ben-Gurion, Israel's first prime minister, in 1886

-- Playwright Eugene O'Neill in 1888

-- Irish revolutionist Michael Collins in 1890

-- Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas in 1898

-- Actor Angela Lansbury in 1925 (age 93)

-- Actor Barry Corbin in 1940 (age 78)

-- Actor Suzanne Somers in 1946 (age 72)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Bob Weir (Grateful Dead) in 1947 (age 71)

-- Film director David Zucker in 1947 (age 71)

-- Actor Tim Robbins in 1958 (age 60)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Flea, born Michael Balzary, (Red Hot Chili Peppers) in 1962 (age 56)

-- Actor Kellie Martin in 1975 (age 43)

-- Musician John Mayer in 1977 (age 41)

-- Actor Caterina Scorsone in 1981 (age 37)

-- Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka in 1997 (age 21)