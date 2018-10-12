'Hitman 2': Competitive multiplayer mode announced in new trailer

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Hitman 2, developer IO Interactive's upcoming stealth-action sequel, is set to have a competitive multiplayer mode for the first time in the series.

The new one-on-one feature titled Ghost Mode, was showcased Friday in a new gameplay trailer for Hitman 2.

Ghost Mode will pit two players against each other inside the game's Miami map where they will be assigned the same target to assassinate. Players will begin each match at the same location, at the same time but, will be in separate realities meaning that they cannot interact with each other.

Each player will be able to see what the other is doing, however, within their own separate game world. The player who reaches five stealth kills first wins the match. When a target is eliminated by an opponent, the player has a limited amount of time to do the same before a new target is selected.

The gameplay trailer featured both players donning disguises, gathering better weapons and sneaking up on targets as they rushed to win the match. Non-stealth kills where a player is spotted by passerby will not count.

Hitman 2, the sequel to IO Interactive's 2016 reboot of the long-running franchise, will arrive for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Nov. 13.

Hitman 2 also comes with a cooperative mode titled Sniper Assassin where players team up to take down targets in addition to the single player mode.