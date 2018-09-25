Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The final two episodes in Telltale Games' The Walking Dead: The Final Season may still be released following massive layoffs at the video game developer.

Telltale Games, makers of episodic adventure games based on properties such as The Walking Dead, Batman and Guardians of the Galaxy, announced on Twitter Friday that the studio was laying off a majority of its employees as it begins to shut down. A small group of 25 employees are staying on hand to fulfill the company's obligations including a version of Minecraft: Story Mode that can be played on Netflix.

The Walking Dead: The Final Season, the fourth game in the series which will bring to a close the story of main protagonist Clementine, was scheduled to last four episodes with the second episode arriving on Tuesday for The PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

News of Telltale's closure left the fate of The Final Season up in the air, with Telltale announcing on Twitter Tuesday that multiple partners are interested in helping the developer finish the game's final two episodes.

"Multiple partners have stepped forward to express interest in helping see The Final Season through to completion. While we can't make any promises today, we are actively working towards a solution that will allow episodes 3 and 4 to be completed and released in some form," Telltale said.

"We hope to have answers for your questions soon."

Telltale was also developing a sequel to The Wolf Among Us, based on the Fables comic book series, and a game based on Netflix's Stranger Things.

The Wolf Among Us sequel and Stranger Things have seemingly been canceled, with Netflix stating to Polygon that they will be moving forward with a Stranger Things video game at a new developer.

"We are saddened by news about Telltale Games," Netflix said. "They developed many great games in the past and left an indelible mark in the industry. Minecraft: Story Mode is still moving forward as planned. We are in the process of evaluating other options for bringing the Stranger Things universe to life in an interactive medium."