Sept. 19 (UPI) -- The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams announced she is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Dennis McKinley.

Williams made the announcement with People magazine in an interview published Wednesday, which mentioned her miscarriage six years ago.

Us Weekly also confirmed that the reality star was pregnant.

"When I found out I was pregnant, I was excited [but] I had mixed feelings. The other feeling that I had beside excitement was fear," Williams said in the interview.

"I've had a miscarriage before in my past, which I've also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy," she continued. "So just the fear of, 'Is the baby going to be okay? Will I make it full term?' All those questions that you ask if you've had a miscarriage before."

On Instagram, Williams posted professional photos of herself showing off her baby bump. "I am happy, healthy... and pregnant! #BabyMckinley," she said.

Williams, 37, confirmed she was dating McKinley, 38, in June on social media. The Real Housewives of Atlanta is expected to return on Bravo sometime this year.