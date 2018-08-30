Trending Stories

Demetri Martin is ready to get personal -- but not political
Famous birthdays for Aug. 29: Liam Payne, Elliott Gould
Famous birthdays for Aug. 30: Bebe Rexha, Warren Buffett
Fans gather at Aretha Franklin's public viewing
Michael Weatherly, Cote De Pablo producing cop drama at CBS

Photo Gallery

 
Palestinians celebrate Eid al-Adha

Latest News

Chinese navy conducts multiple drills near Korean Peninsula
Enrique Iglesias makes his twins laugh in new video
British court, in landmark ruling, opens widows' benefits to unmarried women
Missing monkey turns up at McDonald's in Sweden
'The Conners': Young 'Roseanne' stars join spinoff
 
