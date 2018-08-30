Ken Jeong attends the premiere of "Crazy Rich Asians" on July 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ken Jeong is set to star in a stand-up special for Netflix. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Ken Jeong's first standup comedy special is set to appear on Netflix in 2019.

The special was announced by Netflix on Twitter Wednesday with the streaming service also noting that Crazy Rich Asians helmer Jon M. Chu is directing the project.

Jeong starred in Chu's Crazy Rich Asians which was the No. 1 movie in North America for the second time in a row over the weekend.

The standup special, titled Ken Jeong: First Date, will feature the comedian discussing on stage how he moved from being a doctor to comedy and his wife's battle with breast cancer, noted The Hollywood Reporter.

Filming will begin Sept. 15 at the Ice House Comedy Club in Pasadena, Calif. where Jeong started his comedy career.

Jeong is the latest star to receive a standup special from Netflix, with the streaming service also set to debut standup from Tiffany Haddish in 2019.

Jeong made headlines in May when he provided medical attention to an audience member in the middle of a standup show in Phoenix.