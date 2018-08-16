Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Telltale Games has announced on Twitter the release schedule for the next entry in its interactive adventure game series, The Walking Dead: The Final Season.

The Final Season, which will bring to a close the story of main protagonist Clementine, will consist of four chapters that will be released episodically throughout the rest of 2018.

The first episode, titled Done Running, was released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on Tuesday. The second part, Suffer the Children, will arrive on Sept. 25 followed by Broken Toys on Nov. 6 and then Take Us Back on Dec. 18.

Telltale also posted on Twitter emojis to help describe the chapters. Suffer the Children was given a crosswalk sign emoji followed by Broken Toys with a fire emoji and Take Us Back with a crying face emoji.

A recently released trailer for The Walking Dead: The Final Chapter, featured Clementine and AJ, the young boy she is helping to raise, continuing to survive the zombie apocalypse when they come across a boarding school that has turned into a safe haven run by teenagers.