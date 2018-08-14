Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Aug. 10: Antonio Banderas, Kylie Jenner
BTS wins at 2018 Teen Choice Awards
Report: Abby Huntsman to join 'The View' crew
Janet Jackson to release single with Daddy Yankee
'Jeopardy!' re-runs now streaming on Hulu

Photo Gallery

 
Kelsey Grammer, Kristen Bell attend 'Like Father' premiere

Latest News

Firefighters attempt to rescue 'potty-mouthed' parrot
Bethenny Frankel mourns Dennis Shields' death
'Spider-Man' PS4: Peter meets Miles Morales, battles Kingpin in new trailer
California wildfires: 6th firefighter killed by state's largest blaze
Sex hormones may be reason women get more migraines, study says
 
Back to Article
/