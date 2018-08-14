'Spider-Man' PS4: Peter meets Miles Morales, battles Kingpin in new trailer

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Peter Parker meets his future ally and fellow wall crawler, Miles Morales, in the latest trailer for upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive game Spider-Man.

The clip, released Monday, features Spider-Man helping up Morales and telling the young hero to leave the fighting to the pros.

"Okay. But what if there aren't any around?" Morales replies.

Other new footage on display features Spider-Man battling crime boss Kingpin, who is seen apprehended by police, and saving a helicopter from crashing down through New York City.

The game, set to be released exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on Sept. 7, also features villains such as Mister Negative, Electro, Scorpion, Vulture, Rhino and mercenary Silver Sable, who is hired by Spider-Man's greatest enemy, Norman Osborn.

"Is there anyone left in New York who doesn't want me dead?" Spider-Man says.