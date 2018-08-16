Cardi B arrives on the red carpet at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on January 28. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Cardi B will open the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards with a performance. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- MTV has announced Cardi B will open the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, marking her first performance since giving birth to daughter Kulture Kiari in July.

The network made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter alongside a teaser trailer for the performance. "Literally everything might happen," MTV said.

Cardi B leads the way with 10 VMA nominations including those for Video, Song and Artist of the Year, as well as Best New Artist.

The 2018 MTV VMA Awards, taking place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, will be aired on Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET.

Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Logic, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Jennifer Lopez, who will be receiving the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award, are also scheduled to perform.