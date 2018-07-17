Cardi B, Jay-Z and Beyonce dominate MTV VMA nominations

July 17 (UPI) -- MTV has announced the nominees for the 2018 Video Music Awards with artists including Cardi B and married duo Jay-Z and Beyonce leading the way.

Cardi B, who kicked off 2018 by appearing alongside Bruno Mars in the music video for "Finesse (Remix)," earned 10 VMA nominations including Video, Song and Artist of the Year alongside Best New Artist.

Jay-Z and Beyonce, who released joint album "Everything is Love" in June under the name The Carters, earned eight nominations including Video of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Hip-Hop.

Childish Gambino, the music persona of actor Donald Glover, and Drake each earned seven nominations each.

Video of the Year will be decided between Bruno Mars and Cardi B's "Finesse (Remix)," Jay-Z and Beyonce's "Apes**t," Ariana Grande's "No Tears Left to Cry,", Camila Cabello's "Havana" featuring Young Thug, Childish Gambino's "This is America," and Drake's "God's Plan."

Cardi B, Mars, Grande, Drake, Cabello and Post Malone will be battling for Artist of the Year with Song the Year nominees including "Finesse (Remix)," "Havana," "God's Plan," "New Rules" by Due Lipa, "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran and "Rockstar" by Post Malone featuring 21 Savage.

Best New Artist nominees include Cardi B, Bazzi, Chloe x Halle, Hayley Kiyoko, Lil Pump and Lil Uzi Vert.

The 2018 MTV VMA Awards will be airing live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET. Fans can vote for their favorite nominees in categories such as Video and Artist of the Year through the official VMA website until Aug. 10 with voting for Best New Artist remaining open until the awards show airs.