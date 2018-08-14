Famous birthdays for Aug. 14: Halle Berry, Steve Martin

Mila Kunis arrives for the STXfilms "The State Of The Industry: Past, Present And Future" Presentation at CinemaCon, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas on March 28. The actor turns 35 on August 14. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Halle Berry attends the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12. The actor turns 52 on August 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- American West figure Doc Holliday in 1851

-- Writer Ernest Thayer ("Casey at the Bat") in 1863

-- Writer Russell Baker in 1925 (age 93)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Earl Weaver in 1930

-- Musician David Crosby in 1941 (age 77)

-- Comedian Steve Martin in 1945 (age 73)

-- Actor Susan Saint James in 1946 (age 72)

-- Author Danielle Steel in 1947 (age 71)

-- "The Far Side" cartoonist Gary Larson in 1950 (age 68)

-- Composer James Horner in 1953

-- Actor Jackee Harry in 1956 (age 62)

-- Actor Marcia Gay Harden in 1959 (age 59)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Earvin "Magic" Johnson in 1959 (age 59)

-- Stage soprano Sarah Brightman in 1960 (age 58)

-- Actor Susan Olsen in 1961 (age 57)

-- Actor Halle Berry in 1966 (age 52)

-- Actor Mila Kunis in 1983 (age 35)

-- Football player Tim Tebow, winner of the Heisman Trophy in 2007, in 1987 (age 31)

-- Actor Marsai Martin in 2004 (age 14)