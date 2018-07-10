Netflix announces animated series based on mobile game 'Ingress'

July 10 (UPI) -- Netflix and developer Niantic have announced a new animated series based on augmented reality mobile game, Ingress.

The series titled Ingress: The Animation, is being created by animation studio Crafter under noted computer-graphics artist Yuhei Sakuragi with character designs by Takeshi Honda of anime Neon Genesis Evangelion fame, Variety reported.

Ingress: The Animation will serve as way to introduce fans to Ingress Prime, the upcoming sequel to the original Ingress game that will launch alongside the series in October, Niantic founder John Hanke said.

The series will take place in the world of Ingress where a mysterious energy has been unearthed by scientists that some believe is influencing the way people think. Two factions exist, The Enlightened who seek to utilize the power of the energy and The Resistance who are fighting against it.

The show will introduce two new characters who have been impacted by the energy. The duo will become involved in the Enlightened and Resistance battle and meet a new character named Jack who will also appear in Ingress Prime.

"The anime peers into the Ingress universe and allows viewers to see a part of that universe that is uniquely expressed," Hanke said.

Niantic is also known as the developers of hit augmented reality mobile game Pokemon Go. The developer is also working on a new augmented reality game based on Harry Potter.