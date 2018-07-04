Yvette Nicole Brown replaces Chris Hardwick at Comic-Con

July 4 (UPI) -- Actress and television personality Yvette Nicole Brown confirmed Wednesday she will fill in for Chris Hardwick as panel host at San Diego Comic-Con.

"I will say this once. I am filling in for a friend, which I have done before. I am not jockeying for a job. I have enough of my own. It is my prayer that God's Will is done in the midst of this process & that everyone is okay. My character is known & sound. Nothing has changed," the Mom and Community star tweeted Wednesday.

Brown's social media post followed a Deadline.com report Tuesday, which said Brown would replace Hardwick as host of The Walking Dead panel at SDCC on July 20. The article also speculated she could take over Talking Dead if AMC does not permit Hardwick to return as that series' host.

Hardwick's post-show analysis program -- on which Brown frequently is a guest -- was suspended last month while the network investigates his ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra's allegations against him of sexual and emotional abuse. Hardwick denied any wrongdoing while acknowledging he and Dykstra were not a good match.