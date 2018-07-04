Home / Entertainment News

Yvette Nicole Brown replaces Chris Hardwick at Comic-Con

By Karen Butler  |  July 4, 2018 at 2:14 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- Actress and television personality Yvette Nicole Brown confirmed Wednesday she will fill in for Chris Hardwick as panel host at San Diego Comic-Con.

"I will say this once. I am filling in for a friend, which I have done before. I am not jockeying for a job. I have enough of my own. It is my prayer that God's Will is done in the midst of this process & that everyone is okay. My character is known & sound. Nothing has changed," the Mom and Community star tweeted Wednesday.

Brown's social media post followed a Deadline.com report Tuesday, which said Brown would replace Hardwick as host of The Walking Dead panel at SDCC on July 20. The article also speculated she could take over Talking Dead if AMC does not permit Hardwick to return as that series' host.

Hardwick's post-show analysis program -- on which Brown frequently is a guest -- was suspended last month while the network investigates his ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra's allegations against him of sexual and emotional abuse. Hardwick denied any wrongdoing while acknowledging he and Dykstra were not a good match.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Tina Turner's son Craig dead of apparent suicide Tina Turner's son Craig dead of apparent suicide
'Big Bang Theory's' Galecki, Bialek post photos from Cuoco's wedding 'Big Bang Theory's' Galecki, Bialek post photos from Cuoco's wedding
How to watch Wednesday's 'A Capitol Fourth' concert How to watch Wednesday's 'A Capitol Fourth' concert
Famous birthdays for July 4: Eva Marie Saint, Malia Obama Famous birthdays for July 4: Eva Marie Saint, Malia Obama
Famous birthdays for July 3: Tom Cruise, Audra McDonald Famous birthdays for July 3: Tom Cruise, Audra McDonald