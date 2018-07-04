TNT orders more 'Animal Kingdom,' 'Claws'

July 4 (UPI) -- Cable network TNT said it renewed its shows Animal Kingdom and Claws for additional seasons.

Animal Kingdom will return for a fourth season. The drama stars Ellen Barkin as the matriarch of the Cody crime family. It also features Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Molly Gordon, Carolina Guerra and Denis Leary.

Claws, a dramedy set in a Florida nail salon, will be back for a third season. Its ensemble includes Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Jack Kesy, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Suleka Mathew, Harold Perrineau and Dean Norris.