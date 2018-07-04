Home / Entertainment News / TV

TNT orders more 'Animal Kingdom,' 'Claws'

By Karen Butler  |  July 4, 2018 at 1:04 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- Cable network TNT said it renewed its shows Animal Kingdom and Claws for additional seasons.

Animal Kingdom will return for a fourth season. The drama stars Ellen Barkin as the matriarch of the Cody crime family. It also features Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Molly Gordon, Carolina Guerra and Denis Leary.

Claws, a dramedy set in a Florida nail salon, will be back for a third season. Its ensemble includes Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Jack Kesy, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Suleka Mathew, Harold Perrineau and Dean Norris.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Tina Turner's son Craig dead of apparent suicide Tina Turner's son Craig dead of apparent suicide
'Big Bang Theory's' Galecki, Bialek post photos from Cuoco's wedding 'Big Bang Theory's' Galecki, Bialek post photos from Cuoco's wedding
How to watch Wednesday's 'A Capitol Fourth' concert How to watch Wednesday's 'A Capitol Fourth' concert
Famous birthdays for July 3: Tom Cruise, Audra McDonald Famous birthdays for July 3: Tom Cruise, Audra McDonald
Lili Reinhart is 'not OK' with talking about Cole Sprouse Lili Reinhart is 'not OK' with talking about Cole Sprouse