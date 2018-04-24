Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for April 24: Kelly Clarkson, Barbra Streisand

By UPI Staff  |  April 24, 2018 at 3:00 AM
April 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- French Roman Catholic St. Vincent de Paul in 1581

-- British novelist Anthony Trollope in 1815

-- U.S. artist Willem de Kooning in 1904

-- Actor Shirley MacLaine in 1934 (age 84)

-- Actor Jill Ireland in 1936

-- Writer Sue Grafton in 1940

-- Singer/actor/filmmaker Barbra Streisand in 1942 (age 76)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley in 1942 (age 76)

-- Actor Eric Bogosian in 1953 (age 65)

-- Actor Michael O'Keefe in 1955 (age 63)

-- Actor Cedric the Entertainer, born Cedric Antonio Kyles, in 1964 (age 54)

-- Singer Kelly Clarkson in 1982 (age 36)

-- Actor Joe Keery in 1992 (age 26)

-- Singer/actor Jordan Fisher in 1994 (age 24)

-- Singer Kehlani (Parrish) in 1995 (age 23)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
