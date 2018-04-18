Kelly Clarkson to host the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

April 18 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson has been announced as the host of the 2018 Billboard Music Awards which will take place live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 20.

"Did you hear who is hosting the @BBMAs Music awards?! This is going to be fun!" Clarkson said on Twitter Tuesday.

Clarkson, who is currently a coach on NBC's The Voice and was the winner of the Powerhouse Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards event in November, has been a mainstay on the Billboard charts having made it onto the Hot 100 chart 27 times throughout her career, including 11 Top 10 hits.

"To prepare for hosting the Billboard Music Awards, I already have 20 costume changes planned," the singer said in a statement. "I will be flying in like my girl Pink, and calling Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman for jokes. Well, or I'm just gonna show up and celebrate my favorite artists and get to know a few more. Yeah, maybe I'll go with that plan."

"Kelly Clarkson has long been a Billboard chart phenomenon and has a first-hand understanding of what matters most in music today," said president, alternative and reality group, NBC Entertainment Paul Telegdy. "Her enthusiasm for all genres of music and her innate sense of humor will make for a truly memorable night."

The nominees for the award show are led by artists Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar, who are nominated for Top Artist, alongside Drake, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards airs live May 20 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.