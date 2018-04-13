Britney Spears, Jim Parsons honored at GLAAD Media Awards

April 13 (UPI) -- Britney Spears and Jim Parsons were among those honored at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles.

The Thursday event, hosted by Wanda Sykes, recognizes media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community and the issues that affect their lives.

Spears was presented with the Vanguard Award, which is given to those who have made a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance of LGBTQ people. "We can join hands together here and know that we are all beautiful," she said onstage after being introduced by Ricky Martin.

Parsons was honored with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award for his openness and activism.

"Britney got here before I did? The queen should go last!" the Big Bang Theory star said before thanking GLAAD "for putting me in a room with Britney Spears" and stating how Spears' "... Baby One More Time helped him prepare for an acting school audition.

Other winners included This Is Us for Outstanding Drama Series, Andi Mack for Outstanding Kids & Family Programming, Brooklyn Nine-Nine for Outstanding Comedy Series, A Fantastic Woman for Outstanding Film, When We Rise for Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series, The Bold and the Beautiful for Outstanding Daily Drama and the Thanksgiving episode of Netflix's Master of None, which featured a mother struggling to accept her daughter's sexuality, winning Outstanding Individual Episode, among others.