Chris Evans posts clip of first meeting with dog on National Pet Day

By Wade Sheridan  |  April 11, 2018 at 12:57 PM
April 11 (UPI) -- Chris Evans posted on Twitter Wednesday a video of his first meeting with his dog Dodger in celebration of National Pet Day.

The clip features a happy and excited Dodger inside of a pound wagging his tail and licking Evan's hand as the actor approaches and greets him.

"This is the moment we met. He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out. I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello," Evans said about the footage.

"Rescue dogs are the best dogs!! #NationalPetDay," he continued. The video has been viewed 1.16 million times and counting.

Dodger last made headlines in November when Evans posted a video of his rescue dog howling as his favorite stuffed animal begins singing "The Lion Sleeps Tonight."

Evans will once again be seen reprising his role as Captain America in Marvel's next superhero epic, Avengers: Infinity War which arrives in theaters on April 27.

