The Avengers pose heroically in new 'Infinity War' character posters

April 5 (UPI) -- Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and more stand tall in new character posters for Avengers: Infinity War.

The posters, released on Twitter Wednesday, feature the Avengers logo and each prominent Marvel superhero individually who will be doing battle with the all-powerful Thanos (Josh Brolin) as he seeks the Infinity Stones to control space, time and reality.

Captain America is seen sporting his new Infinity War look in the film which includes a thick beard and a new set of gauntlets in place of his iconic shield that appears to have been made in Wakanda, the African nation run by Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman).

Other characters with slightly altered looks include Iron Man who seems to have yet another new version of his armor and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) who is seen rocking a new, metal and hi-tech looking suit.

"There was an idea to bring together a group of remarkable people to see if we could become something more." #InfinityWar (2/6) pic.twitter.com/SLdCd9Fs5s — The Avengers (@Avengers) April 4, 2018

Black Widow, now with blonde hair, looks ready for a fight in her poster, as does the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), who is charging forward with his fist.

"There was an idea to bring together a group of remarkable people to see if we could become something more." #InfinityWar (4/6) pic.twitter.com/v9rvAG3Wza — The Avengers (@Avengers) April 4, 2018

The Guardians of the Galaxy including Star-Lord, Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Groot (Vin Diesel) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) also get posters as the outer space crew join up with The Avengers for the first time in the film.

"There was an idea to bring together a group of remarkable people to see if we could become something more." #InfinityWar (3/6) pic.twitter.com/toLbFXUkU4 — The Avengers (@Avengers) April 4, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War is set to arrive in theaters on April 27. A previous set of posters featured the Marvel characters posing together in different groups to represent five of the Infinity Stones.