Kid Rock to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

March 13 (UPI) -- Kid Rock will be inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 34 Week on April 6.

Kid Rock, whose song "New Orleans" is the official theme for WrestleMania 34, has had several of his tracks act as theme songs for various WWE pay-per-view events including "Cocky" and "All Summer Long."

The rock star's music has also been used as the entrance theme for WWE Superstars such as The Undertaker who used "American Bad Ass" on his way to the ring while riding a motorcycle in the early 2000s and Stacy Keibler who used Kid Rock's cover of ZZ Top's "Legs."

Kid Rock has performed live on WWE programming including a May 2000 episode of Monday Night Raw, at WrestleMania 25 and the 2012 edition of the company's armed forces special, Tribute to the Troops.

"Every time I go to a WWE event I always have a good time; there is nothing like it and no better fans in the world," Kid Rock told Billboard. "The Hall of Fame ceremony will be a fun night and it will be great to see everyone again. I have so much respect for what those guys and girls do. I'm grateful to WWE for letting me be a part of WrestleMania weekend."

The WWE Hall of Fame class of 2018, which also includes Hillbilly Jim, Jeff Jarrett, Ivory, Goldberg, tag team The Dudley Boyz and Warrior Award recipient Jarrius 'JJ' Robertson, will be inducted April 6 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.