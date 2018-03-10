Home / Entertainment News

Rick Ross home after health emergency

By Karen Butler  |  March 10, 2018 at 10:12 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Rap mogul Rick Ross is home from the hospital after a recent health scare.

Ross, 42, was released after four days and received further treatment at his house, the Los Angeles Times reported.

He reportedly had been rushed to a hospital after he fell unconscious and woke up "slobbing at the mouth." Ross, who has a history of seizures, was treated in the medical facility's intensive care unit, but he has not confirmed what type of medical emergency sent him there.

"Ain't nothing like home," he wrote in an Instagram post Thursday. "I love y'all."

The message captioned a black-and-white photo of Ross with his back to the camera. He is wearing a jacket that reads, "Black Bottle Boys" and has one hand on a concrete block wall. In the other hand is a bottle of a rosé champagne he promotes.

TMZ said Ross left the hospital Monday and was spotted shopping with his family in the Miami area Friday.

Ain’t nothing like home 🙏🏼. I love y’all - WLR

A post shared by The Boss Rick Ross (@richforever) on

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Rick Ross
Trending Stories
Hugh Grant welcomes his fifth child at age 57 Hugh Grant welcomes his fifth child at age 57
Meghan King Edmonds recreates Beyonce's pregnancy photo Meghan King Edmonds recreates Beyonce's pregnancy photo
Carson Daly on his panic attacks: 'You feel like you're dying' Carson Daly on his panic attacks: 'You feel like you're dying'
Famous birthdays for March 9: Oscar Isaac, Juliette Binoche Famous birthdays for March 9: Oscar Isaac, Juliette Binoche
Adam Levine, daughter Dusty Rose take a stroll in new photo Adam Levine, daughter Dusty Rose take a stroll in new photo