Elizabeth Hurley's nephew, 21, stabbed in London

March 9 (UPI) -- British model Miles Hurley, the nephew of The Royals actress Elizabeth Hurley, was the victim of a knife attack in London this week.

"My 21 year old nephew was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack in London on Thursday night. The police & hospital are being fantastic. Thank you for all your messages. It is an appalling time for him & our family. The police will be appealing for witnesses," Elizabeth Hurley tweeted early Saturday.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to the scene at about 8 p.m. Thursday and found Hurley and another young man suffering from knife wounds, People magazine reported Friday night.

The victims were transported to a hospital "where their conditions are described as not life-threatening or life-changing," police said.

"They are believed to have been attacked by a group of males who got out of a vehicle and assaulted them before fleeing the scene," officials added in a statement.

No arrests have been made yet and the investigation is ongoing.