Home / Entertainment News

Elizabeth Hurley's nephew, 21, stabbed in London

By Karen Butler  |  March 10, 2018 at 9:21 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- British model Miles Hurley, the nephew of The Royals actress Elizabeth Hurley, was the victim of a knife attack in London this week.

"My 21 year old nephew was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack in London on Thursday night. The police & hospital are being fantastic. Thank you for all your messages. It is an appalling time for him & our family. The police will be appealing for witnesses," Elizabeth Hurley tweeted early Saturday.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to the scene at about 8 p.m. Thursday and found Hurley and another young man suffering from knife wounds, People magazine reported Friday night.

The victims were transported to a hospital "where their conditions are described as not life-threatening or life-changing," police said.

"They are believed to have been attacked by a group of males who got out of a vehicle and assaulted them before fleeing the scene," officials added in a statement.

No arrests have been made yet and the investigation is ongoing.

Trending Stories
Hugh Grant welcomes his fifth child at age 57 Hugh Grant welcomes his fifth child at age 57
Meghan King Edmonds recreates Beyonce's pregnancy photo Meghan King Edmonds recreates Beyonce's pregnancy photo
Carson Daly on his panic attacks: 'You feel like you're dying' Carson Daly on his panic attacks: 'You feel like you're dying'
Famous birthdays for March 9: Oscar Isaac, Juliette Binoche Famous birthdays for March 9: Oscar Isaac, Juliette Binoche
Adam Levine, daughter Dusty Rose take a stroll in new photo Adam Levine, daughter Dusty Rose take a stroll in new photo