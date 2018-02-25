Famous birthdays for Feb. 25: Rashida Jones, Sean Astin

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
They include:
-- French painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir in 1841
-- Italian operatic tenor Enrico Caruso in 1873
-- U.S. statesman John Foster Dulles in 1888
-- Actor Herbert "Zeppo" Marx, the "sane" sibling of the early Marx Brothers movies, in 1901
-- British writer Anthony Burgess in 1917
-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Bobby Riggs in 1918
-- Producer/writer Larry Gelbart in 1928
-- Talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael in 1935 (age 83)
-- Actor Tom Courtenay in 1937 (age 81)
-- Actor Diane Baker in 1938 (age 80)
-- Former Beatle George Harrison in 1943
-- Wrestler Ric Flair in 1949 (age 69)
-- Director Neil Jordan in 1950 (age 68)
-- Sportscaster James Brown in 1951 (age 67)
-- Comedian Carrot Top, born Scott Thompson, in 1965 (age 53)
-- Actor Tea Leoni in 1966 (age 52)
-- Actor Sean Astin in 1971 (age 47)
-- Actor Anson Mount in 1973 (age 45)
-- Actor Chelsea Handler in 1975 (age 43)
-- Actor Rashida Jones in 1976 (age 42)
-- Actor James Phelps in 1986 (age 32)
-- Actor Oliver Phelps in 1986 (age 32)
-- Actor Isabelle Fuhrman in 1997 (age 21)