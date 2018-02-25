Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for Feb. 25: Rashida Jones, Sean Astin

By UPI Staff  |  Feb. 25, 2018 at 3:00 AM
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- French painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir in 1841

-- Italian operatic tenor Enrico Caruso in 1873

-- U.S. statesman John Foster Dulles in 1888

-- Actor Herbert "Zeppo" Marx, the "sane" sibling of the early Marx Brothers movies, in 1901

-- British writer Anthony Burgess in 1917

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Bobby Riggs in 1918

-- Producer/writer Larry Gelbart in 1928

-- Talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael in 1935 (age 83)

-- Actor Tom Courtenay in 1937 (age 81)

-- Actor Diane Baker in 1938 (age 80)

-- Former Beatle George Harrison in 1943

-- Wrestler Ric Flair in 1949 (age 69)

-- Director Neil Jordan in 1950 (age 68)

-- Sportscaster James Brown in 1951 (age 67)

-- Comedian Carrot Top, born Scott Thompson, in 1965 (age 53)

-- Actor Tea Leoni in 1966 (age 52)

-- Actor Sean Astin in 1971 (age 47)

-- Actor Anson Mount in 1973 (age 45)

-- Actor Chelsea Handler in 1975 (age 43)

-- Actor Rashida Jones in 1976 (age 42)

-- Actor James Phelps in 1986 (age 32)

-- Actor Oliver Phelps in 1986 (age 32)

-- Actor Isabelle Fuhrman in 1997 (age 21)

