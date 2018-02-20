Ciara posts 'sweet' photo of Russell Wilson, daughter

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Ciara captured a "sweet" moment between husband Russell Wilson and their daughter Tuesday.

The 32-year-old singer shared a picture on Instagram of Wilson holding 9-month-old daughter Sienna Princess.

The snapshot shows the 29-year-old NFL star smiling as he cradles Sienna to his chest. Sienna, who turns one year old in April, wears a onesie in a black and silver star print.

"Daddy and SiSi. To sweet," Ciara captioned the photo, adding a heart eyes emoji.

The post is only the second picture to show Sienna's face since her birth April 28. Ciara shared the first on Instagram and her TraceMe app last week.

"She's The Sweetest Angel!" the star gushed in the caption.

Ciara is also mom to 3-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Future. She and Wilson, a quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, married in July 2016 after more than a year of dating.

"I love you so much," Ciara told Wilson in a video on his birthday in November. "May this year be everything you could hope for and more."

"You work hard and you inspire me," she added. "I'm grateful for the man that you are to our house, the father that you are to our kids, the lover that you are. You inspire me to be better, you make me a better woman. I am a better woman because of you."