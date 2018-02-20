Home / Entertainment News

Ciara posts 'sweet' photo of Russell Wilson, daughter

By Annie Martin  |  Feb. 20, 2018 at 11:29 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 3
| License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Ciara captured a "sweet" moment between husband Russell Wilson and their daughter Tuesday.

The 32-year-old singer shared a picture on Instagram of Wilson holding 9-month-old daughter Sienna Princess.

The snapshot shows the 29-year-old NFL star smiling as he cradles Sienna to his chest. Sienna, who turns one year old in April, wears a onesie in a black and silver star print.

"Daddy and SiSi. To sweet," Ciara captioned the photo, adding a heart eyes emoji.

Daddy and SiSi. To Sweet 😍

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

The post is only the second picture to show Sienna's face since her birth April 28. Ciara shared the first on Instagram and her TraceMe app last week.

"She's The Sweetest Angel!" the star gushed in the caption.

Ciara is also mom to 3-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Future. She and Wilson, a quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, married in July 2016 after more than a year of dating.

"I love you so much," Ciara told Wilson in a video on his birthday in November. "May this year be everything you could hope for and more."

"You work hard and you inspire me," she added. "I'm grateful for the man that you are to our house, the father that you are to our kids, the lover that you are. You inspire me to be better, you make me a better woman. I am a better woman because of you."

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
'Teen Mom 2' star Briana DeJesus posts photos after plastic surgeries 'Teen Mom 2' star Briana DeJesus posts photos after plastic surgeries
Jinger Duggar shows off baby bump at 18 weeks pregnant Jinger Duggar shows off baby bump at 18 weeks pregnant
Mindy Kaling posts makeup-free photo from 'mom night out' Mindy Kaling posts makeup-free photo from 'mom night out'
WWE Raw: Rollins battles Reigns, Cena in Gauntlet Match WWE Raw: Rollins battles Reigns, Cena in Gauntlet Match
Famous birthdays for Feb. 20: Rihanna, Cindy Crawford Famous birthdays for Feb. 20: Rihanna, Cindy Crawford
Loading...