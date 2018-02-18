Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for Feb. 18: John Travolta, Yoko Ono

By UPI Staff  |  Feb. 18, 2018 at 3:00 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Britain's Queen Mary I in 1516

-- Austrian physicist Ernst Mach in 1838

-- Stained glass artist Louis Comfort Tiffany in 1848

-- Italian automaker Enzo Ferrari in 1898

-- Actor Jack Palance in 1919

UPI File Photo

-- Actor George Kennedy in 1925

-- Author and magazine editor Helen Gurley Brown in 1922

-- Author Len Deighton in 1929 (age 89)

-- Author Toni Morrison in 1931 (age 87)

-- Cartoonist Johnny Hart in 1931

-- Filmmaker Milos Forman in 1932 (age 86)

-- Artist Yoko Ono, wife of John Lennon, in 1933 (age 85)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Author Jean M. Auel in 1936 (age 82)

-- Actor Cybill Shepherd in 1950 (age 68)

-- Actor John Travolta in 1954 (age 64)

-- Film director John Hughes in 1950

-- Game show icon Vanna White in 1957 (age 61)

-- Actor Greta Scacchi in 1960 (age 58)

-- Actor Matt Dillon in 1964 (age 54)

-- Rapper and record producer Dr. Dre, born Andre Romelle Young, in 1965 (age 53)

-- Producer/TV personality Tracey Edmonds in 1967 (age 51)

-- Actor Molly Ringwald in 1968 (age 50)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- TV personality/personal trainer Jillian Michaels in 1974 (age 44)

-- Singer-songwriter Regina Spektor in 1980 (age 38)

-- Actor Jeremy White in 1991 (age 27)

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Justin Timberlake's 'Man of the Woods' tops U.S. album chart Justin Timberlake's 'Man of the Woods' tops U.S. album chart
Joel McHale: New Netflix show will 'make fun of everything' Joel McHale: New Netflix show will 'make fun of everything'
'Bachelor in Paradise' alums Carly Waddell, Evan Bass welcome daughter 'Bachelor in Paradise' alums Carly Waddell, Evan Bass welcome daughter
BTS says singer Jonghyun's death was 'so shocking' BTS says singer Jonghyun's death was 'so shocking'
Cindy Crawford's son honors sister Kaia with tattoo of her name Cindy Crawford's son honors sister Kaia with tattoo of her name
Loading...