Raw 25: Most memorable WWE moments revisited in montage video

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- WWE has released a montage video featuring some of the biggest moments in Monday Night Raw history in celebration of the program's 25th anniversary.

The clip, released Sunday, will be used as the opening to Raw 25 on Monday, an anniversary special that will feature the return of WWE legends and Hall of Famers including Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, announcers Jim Ross and Jerry 'The King' Lawler, Scott Hall, The Bella Twins, D-Generation X, The Dudley Boyz, The New Age Outlaws, Ron Simmons and JBL.

The video covers Raw's entire history from their opening night to more recent moments such as Roman Reigns becoming WWE Champion; Braun Strowman and The Big Show causing the ring to collapse; Kevin Owens betraying Chris Jericho during the Festival of Friendship; the return of Shane McMahon and the return of Kurt Angle, among others.

Other legendary moments on display include Austin giving a Stone Cold Stunner to Vince McMahon and fighting with boxing great Mike Tyson; Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson having a stare down with John Cena; 1-2-3 Kid scoring an upset victory over Razor Ramon; Shane purchasing rival company WCW; Seth Rollins double-crossing The Shield; Mankind becoming World Champion; Bret Hart and Michaels burying the hatchet; the retirements of Edge, Daniel Bryan and Flair; The Ultimate Warrior's farewell speech; CM Punk's infamous "pipe bomb" speech; and Superstars Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks helping to usher in a Divas Revolution, and many more.

"It's uncut, uncooked, uncensored," Vince and wrestling legend Macho Man Randy Savage can be heard saying.