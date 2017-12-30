Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for Dec. 30: LeBron James, Ellie Goulding

By UPI Staff  |  Dec. 30, 2017 at 3:00 AM
| License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- British author Rudyard Kipling in 1865

-- Japan's World War II Prime Minister Hideki Tojo in 1884

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Bo Diddley in 1928

-- Actor/dancer Russ Tamblyn in 1927 (age 90)

-- Actor Joseph Bologna in 1934

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Sandy Koufax in 1935 (age 82)

File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI

-- Folk singer Noel Paul Stookey in 1937 (age 80)

-- Television director James Burrows in 1940 (age 77)

-- Monkees member Mike Nesmith in 1942 (age 75)

-- Monkees member Davy Jones in 1945

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Patti Smith in 1946 (age 71)

-- Rock musician and producer Jeff Lynne in 1947 (age 70)

-- Television personality Meredith Vieira in 1953 (age 64)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Former Today host Matt Lauer in 1957 (age 60)

-- Actor Tracey Ullman in 1959 (age 58)

-- Political commentator Sean Hannity in 1961 (age 56)

-- Golfer Tiger Woods in 1975 (age 42)

-- Singer/actor Tyrese Gibson in 1978 (age 39)

-- Actor Eliza Dushku in 1980 (age 37)

-- Actor Kristin Kreuk in 1982 (age 35)

-- Basketball star LeBron James in 1984 (age 33)

-- Singer Ellie Goulding in 1986 (age 31)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
