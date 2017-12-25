Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James FaceTimes for Christmas morning with family

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- LeBron James didn't get to open up Christmas gifts with family, so he did the next best thing: FaceTime.

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar posted a video to his Instagram account Monday, showing his family opening up gifts at home.

LeBron James Jr., Bryce Maximus and Zhuri showed off all of their new toys as dad reacted from Oakland. The Cavaliers lost 99-92 to the Golden State Warriors Monday at Oracle Arena.

"Merry Christmas kids! Hardly home but always repping," James wrote for the caption on his Instagram video.

Christmas at the the castle - minus the King - still looks pretty great. #nba #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/zpBjhzSS6L — Al Butler (@ALaboutSports) December 25, 2017

James' daughter Zhuri ripped open several presents and screamed in excitement.

"Zhuri so hyped! Love it! Hate I'm not there though," James wrote.

LeBron Jr., 13, looked very excited to open up a new snowboard, before Zhuri, 3, opened up some red furry winter boots. Bryce, 10, also looked pretty pumped up to rip open his pile of presents.

James posted the video a day after he made comments about how much he values his family.

"No. I mean, listen. I've lost five Finals," James said, according to ESPN. "What are you going to do about it? No."

"What's going to stick with me is seeing my daughter smile, seeing my kids graduate high school, college. Hopefully my daughter will go off and meet the man of her dreams. That's what's going to stick with me. I keep telling you all, these games and wins and losses, yeah, I love it, but it's not the be all and end all for me. So, I've had so many moments in this game that I'm going to cherish. But Game 3 here in the Finals or a game there, I'm good. I don't lose sleep anymore."

James married his wife - Savannah Brinson - in 2013. The couple met in high school in Akron, Ohio.

The Cavaliers have a road game on Wednesday and another road bout on Saturday before returning home to face the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. on Jan. 2.