BSEE: 7.7 percent of Gulf oil output still shut-in following Hurricane Michael

The BSEE reports that 7.7 percent of oil and 3.5 percent of natural gas output in the Gulf of Mexico remains shut-in nearly a week after Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida panhandle. File photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Three offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico have reported grating damage while 7.7 percent of the area's oil production remained shut-in on Tuesday nearly a week after Hurricane Michael made landfall on the northern Florida coast.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement reported Tuesday that 3.5 percent of the Gulf of Mexico's natural gas production is also shut-in.

The oil production shut-in represents 130,138 barrels per day while the gas output is 90 million cubic feet per day, according to the agency's report.

"A total of three platform damage reports have been submitted, citing missing grating. Personnel have returned to all of the 687 manned platforms in the Gulf of Mexico," the statement said.

The agency reported on Oct. 10 that 42 percent of crude oil production and 32 percent of the area's gas output were out. Shutting-in production is a standard safety procedure.

The agency had said last week that evacuations affected 59 production platforms, or nine percent of total platforms in the Gulf.

According to the Energy Information Agency, the Gulf of Mexico's production reached 1.8 million barrels per day in July.

Hurricane Michael's path shows it moved east of the concentration of oil and gas offshore production infrastructure located across the Louisiana and Texas coasts.