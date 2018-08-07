Trending Stories

GAO: Trump administration didn't conduct full analysis of border wall costs
Rick Gates testified he and Paul Manafort knowingly committed crimes
Judge: Courts can't jail people for fines without chance to plead poverty
Masked gunman shoots DJ at Wisconsin radio station
U.S. coalition confirms additional 105 civilian deaths in Syria

Keith Urban performs on 'Today' in New York City

Molly McCook replaces Molly Ephraim on 'Last Man Standing'
North Korea returns South Korean citizen at Panmunjom
Alaskan plane crash kills 4; another missing, presumed dead
New oil from British North Sea expected by 2021
Texas police: Reported alligator was remote-controlled head
 
