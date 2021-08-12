Trending
Advertisement
Defense News
Aug. 12, 2021 / 1:37 PM

VA to expand COVID-19 vaccine mandate for most employees

By
Jake Thomas
Starting Friday, the VA will require most employees, and even volunteers, to get vaccinated against COVID-19 sometime in the next eight weeks. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Starting Friday, the VA will require most employees, and even volunteers, to get vaccinated against COVID-19 sometime in the next eight weeks. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Most U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs employees will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine under a new mandate announced Thursday from department Secretary Denis McDonough.

A broad range of workers, contractors and volunteers who come into contact with patients and health care workers will have eight weeks beginning Friday to get the jab, under the new mandate.

Advertisement

Among those included are psychologists, pharmacists, social workers, nursing assistants, physical therapists, engineers, housekeepers, administrative support and other employees.

"This pandemic is not over and VA must do everything in our power to protect Veterans from COVID-19," McDonough said in a press release announcing the requirement. "With this expanded mandate, we can once again make -- and keep -- that fundamental promise."

RELATED U.S. military plans to require COVID-19 vaccination by mid-September

All Veterans Affairs employees can get the vaccine for free at any of its facilities and also receive four hours of paid administrative leave after proving they'd been inoculated, according to the release.

The new mandate is the latest move by the federal government to increase the number of vaccinated employees.

Last month, McDonough directed physicians, nurses, dentists and chiropractors at the department to get the vaccine. The U.S. military is also planning to roll out a requirement in September for all troops to be vaccinated.

Advertisement
RELATED Veterans Affairs mandates COVID-19 vaccine for medical employees

More than 302,000 Veterans Affairs employees have already been fully vaccinated out of more than 426,000 employees, the agency reports on its website.

It further reported that among Veterans Affairs employees there are 765 active cases of COVID-19, more than 20,000 are recovering and 148 employees have died from the virus, according to Federal News Network.

Previously, McDonough indicated that he was hopeful that granting employee leave to receive and recover from the vaccine would be enough to boost the department's inoculation numbers.

In July, he told the Military Times that increasing vaccinations was an important part of resuming operations at Veterans Affairs hospitals and offices.

Latest Headlines

Air Force successfully tests intercontinental ballistic missile
Defense News // 22 hours ago
Air Force successfully tests intercontinental ballistic missile
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force says the nation's nuclear arsenal is effective and ready following the successful test launch of a missile early Wednesday morning.
Report: PFAS pollution from military bases threatens Chesapeake Bay
Defense News // 22 hours ago
Report: PFAS pollution from military bases threatens Chesapeake Bay
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Toxic chemicals from military installations have seeped into the Chesapeake Bay, harming wildlife and threatening food supplies and livelihoods, according to an analysis of Pentagon records by an environmental group.
3rd fleet shifts command hub to Hawaii for Large Scale Exercise
Defense News // 22 hours ago
3rd fleet shifts command hub to Hawaii for Large Scale Exercise
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. 3rd Fleet has moved its headquarters from San Diego to tents in Hawaii to serve as the tactical nerve center for a globally integrated naval exercise.
Navy beats goal for 56 fully mission capable P-8A Poseidon aircraft
Defense News // 1 day ago
Navy beats goal for 56 fully mission capable P-8A Poseidon aircraft
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The P-8A Poseiden aircraft Integrated Weapons Support Team reached the goal of 56 Fully Mission Capable aircraft more than a week ahead of schedule.
Squadron conducts first F-15C live test fire using IRST-cued AIM-120 missile
Defense News // 1 day ago
Squadron conducts first F-15C live test fire using IRST-cued AIM-120 missile
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron has test fired its first Infrared Search-and-Track system-cued AIM-120 missile from an F-15C eagle, the U.S. Air Force announced on Tuesday.
U.S. Air Force prepares to move to new deployment model
Defense News // 1 day ago
U.S. Air Force prepares to move to new deployment model
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Air Force announced it is moving toward replacing the Air Expeditionary Force deployment model with a new model to balance combatant needs with "high-end readiness for the future."
U.S. Navy, 20 allies kick off SEACAT multilateral exercise
Defense News // 2 days ago
U.S. Navy, 20 allies kick off SEACAT multilateral exercise
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The 20th Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training exercise began Monday in Singapore and virtually, which includes 20 allies in the Indo-Pacific region, the U.S. Navy said on Tuesday.
U.S. military plans to require COVID-19 vaccination by mid-September
Defense News // 2 days ago
U.S. military plans to require COVID-19 vaccination by mid-September
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. military plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for all troops by mid-September, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Monday, while encouraging service members not to wait for the mandate to get vaccinated.
U.S. Air Force to use KC-46A refueling boom on operational missions
Defense News // 2 days ago
U.S. Air Force to use KC-46A refueling boom on operational missions
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force has begun using the KC-46A aircraft's refueling boom on operational missions.
Anderson AFB sends 77 freezers to Vietnam to store COVID-19 vaccine
Defense News // 2 days ago
Anderson AFB sends 77 freezers to Vietnam to store COVID-19 vaccine
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Anderson Air Force Base's 36th Contracting Squadron said Monday it has finalized a $691,000 contract to provide freezers for vaccines to Vietnam as part of a U.S. COVID-19 relief effort.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA mulls how to dispose of International Space Station
NASA mulls how to dispose of International Space Station
White Sox, Yankees to play in MLB's inaugural 'Field of Dreams' game
White Sox, Yankees to play in MLB's inaugural 'Field of Dreams' game
Census to reveal 2020 data that will redraw House districts for rest of decade
Census to reveal 2020 data that will redraw House districts for rest of decade
FBI: Santa Barbara dad 'enlightened' by QAnon kills his 2 children in Mexico
FBI: Santa Barbara dad 'enlightened' by QAnon kills his 2 children in Mexico
Jury convicts U.S. Army veteran of plotting terrorist attack at Calif. rally
Jury convicts U.S. Army veteran of plotting terrorist attack at Calif. rally
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/