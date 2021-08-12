VA to expand COVID-19 vaccine mandate for most employees

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Most U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs employees will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine under a new mandate announced Thursday from department Secretary Denis McDonough.

A broad range of workers, contractors and volunteers who come into contact with patients and health care workers will have eight weeks beginning Friday to get the jab, under the new mandate.

Advertisement

Among those included are psychologists, pharmacists, social workers, nursing assistants, physical therapists, engineers, housekeepers, administrative support and other employees.

"This pandemic is not over and VA must do everything in our power to protect Veterans from COVID-19," McDonough said in a press release announcing the requirement. "With this expanded mandate, we can once again make -- and keep -- that fundamental promise."

All Veterans Affairs employees can get the vaccine for free at any of its facilities and also receive four hours of paid administrative leave after proving they'd been inoculated, according to the release.

The new mandate is the latest move by the federal government to increase the number of vaccinated employees.

Last month, McDonough directed physicians, nurses, dentists and chiropractors at the department to get the vaccine. The U.S. military is also planning to roll out a requirement in September for all troops to be vaccinated.

Advertisement

More than 302,000 Veterans Affairs employees have already been fully vaccinated out of more than 426,000 employees, the agency reports on its website.

It further reported that among Veterans Affairs employees there are 765 active cases of COVID-19, more than 20,000 are recovering and 148 employees have died from the virus, according to Federal News Network.

Previously, McDonough indicated that he was hopeful that granting employee leave to receive and recover from the vaccine would be enough to boost the department's inoculation numbers.

In July, he told the Military Times that increasing vaccinations was an important part of resuming operations at Veterans Affairs hospitals and offices.