2020 Olympics Photos
Updated: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:17 AM
Tokyo Olympics: Team USA takes gold in beach volleyball
(24 images)
Highlights from the men's and women's beach volleyball competitions at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Team USA
took gold
in the women's competition.
United States' gold medalists April Ross (L) and Alix Klineman arrive for the women's beach volleyball medal ceremony on August 6. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
The beach volleyball medalists stand on the medal podium with an empty stadium. Team USA won gold, Australia silver and Switzerland the bronze. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Photographers crowd to photograph Team USA. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Klineman shouts out after winning the final against Australia. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
