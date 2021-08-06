Americans Alix Klineman, April Ross win gold in beach volleyball

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Americans Alix Klineman and April Ross won gold on in Olympic women's beach volleyball in a commanding performance on Friday to defeat Australians Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy in straight sets.

The Americans scored seven aces in the victory, four of which came off the hot hands of the 39-year-old Ross who had won bronze in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and silver in London 2012.

"To get a gold medal finally, just feels so amazing," she told a reporter on the sidelines of the court draped in an American flag standing beside Klineman.

"It's amazing. It's so tough. It was such a shot in the dark and for us to get here and do this with this kind of competition just kind of blows my mind," she said.

Klineman, who played indoor volleyball before switching over to beach, added that she was "in disbelief."

"This is what we dreamed of and this is why we sacrificed so much and worked so hard but I still don't know if I ever really, like, expected this to come true," she said. "It just feels like such a fairy tale."





Their game plan, they said, was to out serve them, which they did. On top of Ross' 4 aces, Klineman added three of her own.

Ross, whose mother died of breast cancer in 2001, said it felt like her mother has been with her on the court, and has sought her help.

"She's on our team, too," an emotional Ross said. "And it means a lot."

The American pair dominated their Aussie opponents during both sets with strong serving and persistent blocking at the net.

The first set started close, but the Americans began to distance themselves with Ross scoring two aces followed by a Klineman block to give them a four-point lead that they followed with an 8-3 run, ending the set 21-15.

The second set saw the Aussies get two points early before Klineman got a point on a block that saw the Americans go on a run that saw them take a 10-2 lead.

The Australians responded with a 3-point run of their own before the Americans continued to strengthen their lead to 14-5 the included a pair of aces from Klineman.





The Australians would push late forcing two match points, but the Americans would take the set 21-16 and the gold medal.