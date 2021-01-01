Trending
Advertisement

Topic: Vladimir Konstantinov

Jump to
Latest Headlines

Vladimir Konstantinov News

Two killed in apparent attack on Crimean bridge; Russia vows to retaliate
World News // 7 hours ago
Two killed in apparent attack on Crimean bridge; Russia vows to retaliate
A mother and father from Russia's Belgorod region were killed and their daughter was injured Monday on the strategically important Crimean Bridge, said Russian officials, who accused Ukraine of attacking the structure.
World News // 9 years ago
Russia recognizes Crimea after it secedes from Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing Crimea's independence from Ukraine as the EU and United States imposed sanctions against Moscow.
U.S. News // 9 years ago
Obama expands Russian sanctions, says he, Biden going to Europe
U.S. President Barack Obama Monday expanded sanctions against Russia for its involvement in Ukraine and warned "further provocations will achieve nothing."
World News // 9 years ago
Russia makes plans for Crimea, ahead of referendum
A Crimean pro-Russia leader suggested Sunday Ukrainian troops in the province leave peacefully, or renounce their loyalty and join Russian troops.
World News // 9 years ago
Obama warns Moscow of 'costs' if Russia intervenes in Ukraine
U.S. President Barack Obama Friday cautioned Russia "there will be costs for any military intervention in Ukraine."
Sports News // 1 decade ago
Juror in Red Wing trial faults lawyers
A juror whose behavior prompted a request for a new trial for a Detroit Red Wings player and the team masseur says the original trial lawyers were "awful."
Sports News // 1 decade ago
Ted Lindsay salutes Konstantinov in court
Hockey legend Ted Lindsay testified Monday that Detroit's Vladimir Konstantinov was the game's best player when his career was cut short by a car accident.
Sports News // 1 decade ago
Konstantinov limo lawsuit trial starts
Jury selection began Monday in Detroit where former hockey star Vladimir Konstantinov is suing a Ford dealership over a crippling limousine crash.
Sports News // 2 decades ago
In Sports from United Press International
A roundup of top sports stories.
Sports News // 2 decades ago
Montreal 3, Detroit 2
Saku Koivu and defenseman Andrei Markov scored in a 3:12 span of the third period Thursday night as the Montreal Canadiens bounced back from two poor defensive

Most Popular

Two killed in apparent attack on Crimean bridge; Russia vows to retaliate
Two killed in apparent attack on Crimean bridge; Russia vows to retaliate
On This Day: TWA Flight 800 crashes off Long Island
On This Day: TWA Flight 800 crashes off Long Island
Russia suspends Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine
Russia suspends Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine
Georgia murder suspect killed in shootout with police following manhunt
Georgia murder suspect killed in shootout with police following manhunt
Reds to call up Christian Encarnacion-Strand, prospect with MLB's longest name
Reds to call up Christian Encarnacion-Strand, prospect with MLB's longest name

Wiki

Vladimir Konstantinov (Russian: Владимир Константинов; born March 19, 1967, in Murmansk, USSR) is a former professional hockey player who played his entire NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings. Previously, he had played for Soviet club HC CSKA Moscow. His career was ended in a limousine accident just six days after the Red Wings 1997 Stanley Cup victory.

Vladimir Konstantinov, "Vladdie," was drafted 221st overall in the 1989 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings, after impressing a Red Wings scout at the 1987 World Junior Championships, where a brawl broke out in the Russia/Canada game. Scout Neil Smith remembers, "He was the only one of the Russians who fought back." Probably the most notable aspect of his hockey career was his aggressive style, specializing in getting opponents off their game. "For my game," he explained, "I don’t need to score the goal. I need someone to start thinking about me and forgetting about scoring goals." Konstantinov's aggressive style of play also earned him the nickname "The Vladinator," a take on Arnold Schwarzenegger's character "The Terminator."

Konstantinov was more than a pest, as some had taken to calling him; he was a skilled player. He earned the NHL Plus/Minus Award in 1995–96, with a plus/minus difference of plus-60. The +60 has been the highest rating a player has finished with in the past 20 seasons, since Wayne Gretzky finished with a +70 in the 1986–87 NHL season. In 1996–97, his final season, Konstantinov was runner-up (to Brian Leetch) for the Norris Trophy, given to the league's best defenceman. However, Konstantinov's career is not remembered so much outside Detroit for what happened on the ice as for how it ended.

FULL ARTICLE AT WIKIPEDIA.ORG
This article is licensed under the GNU Free Documentation License.
It uses material from the Wikipedia article "Vladimir Konstantinov."