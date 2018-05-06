Lady Antebellum botches national anthem at Predators game

May 6 (UPI) -- Country music group Lady Antebellum messed up a rendition of the national anthem before Game 5 between the Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets.

The Jets won the Stanley Cup playoff bout 6-2 Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Lady Antebellum walked out onto the ice for the Star Spangled Banner to a loud applause from a packed arena.

Charles Kelley began the rendition by singing the first few lines, before Hillary Scott joined in for a duet. The group sounded great, until completing the line: "Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight."

Kelley started the next line: "Were so gallantly." The line actually begins with "O'er the ramparts we watched."

Then it went downhill from there, as Scott cleaned it up with "were so gallantly" once again. But the group got the job done, completing the song without another miscue. The crowd of hockey fans even joined in to help finish the patriotic tune.

Welp. We’re human too y’all 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♂️ We’re still rooting for ya Preds!!! #smashville pic.twitter.com/0fWw5EqV8R — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) May 6, 2018

"Welp," Lady Antebellum tweeted after the rendition. "We're human too y'all We're still rooting for ya Preds!!! #smashville."

Carrie Underwood sang the national anthem before Game 2 of the series. Dierks Bentley and Del McCoury sang the song before Game 1.

Keith Urban, Martina McBride, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill, Faith Hill, Luke Bryan and many others have performed the national anthem at Predators games in the past.

The Predators face the Jets in Game 6 at 9:30 p.m. Monday at Bells MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba. If the Predators win, they would force a Game 7 on Thursday back in Nashville.