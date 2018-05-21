Browns QB Baker Mayfield fires back at Cardinals' Josh Rosen

Baker Mayfield took aim at fellow rookie quarterback Josh Rosen on the heels of the latter's comments during last month's 2018 NFL Draft.

Rosen waited 10 picks to hear his name at the draft before being selected by the Arizona Cardinals. The former UCLA quarterback didn't wait long to create headlines, however, saying that "there were nine mistakes made ahead of me, and I'm going to make sure they all know it was a mistake."

Rosen attempted to soften the blow by reducing the number of gaffes while making his introductory press conference with the Cardinals.

"I would actually say that I'm not as angry that there were nine guys ahead of me, just three quarterbacks," said Rosen, who was referring to Mayfield (No. 1, Cleveland Browns), Sam Darnold (No. 3, New York Jets) and Josh Allen (No. 7, Buffalo Bills).

Mayfield was asked about those comments over the weekend as he attended the NFLPA's Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles.

"To each their own," the reigning Heisman Trophy winner said in a video interview with ESPN. "The fact that he can say there's nine mistakes ahead of him, how's he going to compare himself to a running back and linemen and defensive players that were picked in front of him? There's no comparison.

"I think everybody ended up where they're supposed to be. I mean, I get it. I get the competitive nature but you don't want to be scripted like that."

The "where they're supposed to be" part of Mayfield's statement could be perceived as a jab to Rosen.

Mayfield's comment, however, is curious since his polarizing nature and willingness to carry a chip on his shoulder was a perceived negative heading into the draft.

The Oklahoma quarterback's stock improved dramatically leading up to the draft. NFLDraftScout.com's senior analyst Rob Rang initially projected Mayfield as the fourth quarterback to be taken, but moved him up to No. 1 in his final mock draft.

That doesn't mean there isn't a huge learning curve for Mayfield, who passed for 4,627 yards and accounted for 48 touchdowns with just six interceptions while leading the Sooners to the College Football Playoff last season.

Rosen passed for 9,301 yards and 59 touchdowns with 26 interceptions while playing in 30 games in three seasons as the Bruins' starting quarterback.

This past season, Rosen passed for 3,754 yards and 26 touchdowns with 10 interceptions as UCLA finished with a disappointing 6-7 record. He did not play in the Bruins' 35-17 Cactus Bowl loss to Kansas State while recovering from a concussion.