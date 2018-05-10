Report: DT Parry to visit Vikings

Free-agent defensive tackle David Parry is scheduled to visit with the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reported.

Parry was arrested in Scottsdale, Ariz., on February 2017 on a number of charges related to an incident involving a stolen golf cart that was being used as a taxi. He received probation after a guilty plea and was released by the Indianapolis Colts in September.

The 26-year-old Parry joined the New Orleans Saints and quickly was elevated from the practice squad on Sept. 20. He played one game before being placed on injured reserve the following week, during which he served a four-game suspension.

Parry recorded 79 tackles and four sacks in 33 career games with the Colts and Saints.

Should Parry join the Vikings, he'd serve as depth behind fellow defensive tackles Linval Joseph, Sheldon Richardson, Jaleel Johnson and Cashaud Lyons.