Ex-teammates make pledge to Jason Witten

Dallas tight end Jason Witten retired on Thursday after an illustrious 15-year career with the Cowboys.

It didn't take long for 12 of his former teammates to thank the future Hall of Famer for leaving a legacy for them to follow.

In an open letter to ESPN, Sean Lee, Zack Martin, Dak Prescott, Tyrone Crawford, Ezekiel Elliot, Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick, DeMarcus Lawrence, Jeff Heath, Cole Beasley, Dan Bailey and Byron Jones, recognized the Dallas franchise leader in games played (239), receptions (1,152) and receiving yards (12,448) for all he meant to them and the game.

"We have two words: Thank you.

"Thank you for setting the standard for us. Thank you for showing us the right way to go about it. Thank you for the incredible impact you made in football, but maybe more important in our lives. Thank you for being our conscience in tough times.

"When we all came into the NFL we were looking for guidance. You were that guy. You had done it. You had breathed it. You had lived it. But what made it special is you gave us all you got."

The players went on to than Witten for helping to mold them in men, not just players. By setting an example, they said his legacy will live on through them.

"We know these past few days have been difficult, but just know you will be with us as we look to bring a Super Bowl back to this franchise.

That's our pledge to you."