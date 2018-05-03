Brady comfortable with his 'very old helmet'

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady plans to take advantage of the NFL's grandfather policy in regard to his helmet.

The league has prohibited players from wearing 10 helmet models that did not perform well in safety testing, and Brady's VSR-4 helmet is on that list.

Brady, a three-time NFL Most Valuable Player, says he's comfortable with his helmet and doesn't wish to change his ways.

"It's a good thing. They're trying to find helmets the players will wear that will absorb force better. I think that's a positive," Brady said, via ESPN.

"I still wear a very old helmet, probably out of habit. You talk about behavioral changes are hard; I've tried new helmets and I'm like, 'Doesn't work, get that out of here!' You just have to get comfortable with it."

Brady will have one more season with his preferred helmet, which was introduced back in 1993.

"The reality is that the people who make the rules, they're trying to make the game a bit safer. It's still a violent game. It's going to be. You have the best athletes in the world at the fastest speeds, and who weigh the most. It's a lot of force."