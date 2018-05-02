Home / Sports News / NFL

Tennessee Titans agree to terms with S Kendrick Lewis

By The Sports Xchange  |  May 2, 2018 at 11:50 AM
The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with safety Kendrick Lewis, the team announced Wednesday.

Fellow safety Denzel Johnson was released to make a roster spot available for Lewis, who last played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2016 but took part in the Titans' recent minicamp on a tryout basis.

Lewis has recorded 323 tackles, nine interceptions and eight forced fumbles while playing 89 career games with the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans and Ravens. The 29-year-old was selected by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Listed at 6-foot and 205 pounds, Lewis recorded a career high with 84 tackles while playing with the Texans in 2014.

Lewis, who joins Kevin Byard and Jonathan Cyprien in adding depth to the position, will be reunited with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. The two were teammates with the Chiefs in 2010 and then worked together again in Houston after Vrabel served as the linebackers coach during Lewis' one season with the Texans.

Johnson joined the Titans in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of TCU. He spent time on the team's practice squad the past season before signing a reserve/future deal in January.

