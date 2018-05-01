German receiver Bohringer added to Bengals' roster

Cincinnati is one of eight NFL teams that will carry an additional overseas player on its offseason roster as part of the International Player Pathway program, the league announced Tuesday.

Moritz Bohringer, a 6-foot-4, 227-pounder receiver/tight end, a first-year player, has been added to the Bengals' roster.

In 2016, Bohringer became the first player to be drafted by an NFL team directly from Europe, when he was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round. He spent the entire 2016 season on the Vikings' practice squad, and he was later waived on final cuts prior to the 2017 season.

The Aalen, Germany, native did not play in the NFL last season

The International Player Pathway program, instituted in 2017, aims to provide international athletes the opportunity to compete at the NFL level.

Participants in the 2017 program included Alex Gray (Atlanta Falcons), Alex Jenkins (New Orleans Saints), Eric Nzeocha (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Efe Obada (Carolina Panthers), and each will return to his NFC South team for the upcoming season.

All four AFC North teams will carry an overseas player on their rosters until the end of the 2018 training camp. At that time, if they do not make the 53-player roster, they would be eligible for the international player practice squad exemption.

The Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will each be given an exemption for an 11th practice squad member who will be ineligible to be activated during the season. The AFC North was chosen to receive the international players in a random draw.