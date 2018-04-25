Home / Sports News / NFL

2018 NFL Draft: Antonio Callaway to address diluted drug test with NFL teams

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 25, 2018 at 12:36 PM
The agent for wide receiver Antonio Callaway confirmed on Tuesday that his client's drug test sample, submitted during the Scouting Combine, came back diluted, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Callaway, who played at Florida, informed associates that he was over-hydrated at the time and will address the issue with NFL teams, per the report.

Callaway has talent, as evidenced by his 89 receptions, 1,399 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons with the Gators. But off-field issues have hurt his NFL stock.

He was suspended and did not play in the 2017 season for Florida.

NFLDraftScout.com ranks him as the 35th-best wide receiver prospect in the draft and projects that he will be taken in the seventh round or not at all.

Callaway's history includes a sexual assault allegation (although he was cleared), a misdemeanor marijuana citation, and alleged involvement in a credit-card scam. The latter might be dismissed at the completion of a pre-trial intervention.

