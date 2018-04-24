Colts release journeyman RB Winn

The Indianapolis Colts released running back George Winn with a failed physical designation, the team announced Tuesday.

Winn was signed to the team in August but did not play in a regular-season game.

The 27-year-old journeyman has 23 carries for 74 yards in 19 career games with the Houston Texans (2013), New England Patriots (2013), Oakland Raiders (2013), Pittsburgh Steelers (2013), Dallas Cowboys (2013), Detroit Lions (2014-16) and New York Giants (2016).

Winn, who also had a pair of kickoff returns for 28 yards, spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve.