2018 NFL Mock Draft: Washington Redskins' selections, team needs

The Washington Redskins have eight picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, including No. 13 in the first round April 26 in Arlington, Texas.

Here is a look at the Redskins' five-year draft record with roster tallies reflecting totals as of the end of the 2017 season. Below that are the team's current needs heading into this draft and our projection for all their 2018 picks.

REDSKINS' FIVE-YEAR DRAFT BREAKDOWN

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017

TOTAL PICKS 7 8 10 7 10

STARTERS 2 3 3 4 1

BACKUPS 0 2 2 1 9

OTHER TEAMS 1 0 2 1 0

OUT OF LEAGUE 4 3 3 1 0

TOP 3 NEEDS IN 2018 DRAFT

1. Inside linebacker: The Redskins re-signed Zach Brown and Mason Foster, but could use some depth behind those two. It's unclear if 2016 fifth-round draft pick Martrell Spaight will ever be more than a reserve. Will Compton was not re-signed. This unit needs an infusion of young talent. This is an obvious spot for the No. 13 pick in the draft.

2. Running back: Team officials have openly said they will add competition at running back. Rob Kelley was an undrafted free agent in 2016, Samaje Perine was a 2017 fourth-round pick. Chris Thompson is an excellent third-down back and should recover from a broken leg. But expect Washington to add another running back from a deep draft class.

3. Guard: The Redskins clearly didn't want to spend in free agency. They let Spencer Long leave for the New York Jets, so either 2017 sixth-round draft pick Chase Roullier is the new starting center or Washington is in the market for a left guard and a center, too. Shawn Lauvao still hasn't signed with anyone, but doesn't appear to be an option. There are a few internal options at guard (Kyle Kalis, Arie Kouandjio, Tyler Catalina) if something doesn't materialize in the draft.

Below is a list of all eight of the Redskins' picks, with players suggested by NFLDraftScout.com.

REDSKINS 2018 Draft (Eight picks)

Rd./overall pick: Player selected

1-13: Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB/S, Alabama (6-0, 204, 4.46)

2-44: Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford (6-3, 307, 5.21)

4-109: Daurice Fountain, WR, Northern Iowa (6-2, 210, 4.46)

5-142: Leon Jacobs, DE/LB, Wisconsin (6-1, 246, 4.48)

5-163: Kalen Ballage, RB, Arizona State (6-1, 228, 4.44)

6-205: Grant Haley, CB, Penn State (5-9, 190, 4.44)

7-231: Skai Moore, LB, South Carolina (6-2, 226, 4.72)

7-241: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, South Florida (6-4, 206, 4.37)